Jane Fonda & Co-Stars Hit the Red Carpet at 'Book Club' Premiere in LA!

Jane Fonda is looking beautiful on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Book Club on Sunday (May 6) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The actress was joined by her co-stars, including Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, at the star-studded event.

Co-stars Richard Dreyfuss (with wife Svetlana Erokhin), Don Johnson and Alicia Silverstone were also in attendance, as well as Mena Suvari.

The upcoming comedy, about four lifelong friends who read 50 Shades of Grey in their book club, hits theaters on May 18.