Jennifer Lopez Calls Vanessa Hudgens a Love Bug on 'Second Act' Set

Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles while walking with a crew member on the set of her film Second Act on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Jennifer Lopez as the pair shared laughs during their scene.

That day, Jennifer shared a photo from set with Vanessa, where she expressed the joys of working with her.

“Always a great time with this love bug @vanessahudgens #stooplife #ShootinginNYC,” she wrote.

The day before, Vanessa wore a trench coat while arriving on set of the romantic comedy.