Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 2:45 pm

Jennifer Lopez Gets Back to Work on 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez is back to work on the set of Second Act alongside her co-star Vanessa Hudgens on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The day before, the superstar was seen out and about in the Big Apple.

Tomorrow (May 7), JLo is expected to be one of the many celebrity guests in attendance at the 2018 Met Gala.

If you missed it, be sure to check out all of Jennifer‘s amazing Met Gala red carpet looks from over the years.

Stay tuned to Just Jared as we’ll be posting all of the celebrities at the big event.
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
