Sun, 06 May 2018 at 6:46 pm

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles While Leaving the Set of 'Second Act'!

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles While Leaving the Set of 'Second Act'!

Jennifer Lopez is having a great day at work!

The “El Anillo” pop superstar was spotted leaving the set of her upcoming rom-com Second Act on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

Jennifer was also spotted arriving onto the set bright and early in another chic outfit.

Jen smiled and waved to the crowd waiting outside as she made her way to the car.

She’s got a big day ahead of her: the 2018 Met Gala is coming on Monday (May 7)! If you missed it, be sure to check out all of Jennifer‘s amazing Met Gala red carpet looks from over the years.
Photos: BACKGRID
