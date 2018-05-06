Jordin Sparks' Baby Was Born with Umbilical Cord Wrapped Twice Around His Neck

Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 3:35 pm

Jordin Sparks gave birth to a baby boy Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. with her hubby Dana Isaiah earlier this week…but something extremely scary happened during the birth.

“I went to a birth center,” Jordin told People. “It’s actually right across from Cedars Sinai here in L.A., so just in case anything happened, if there’s complications that arise, they actually would escort us over to the hospital.”

Jordin revealed that DJ had his “umbilical cord…wrapped around [his] neck twice” when he was born.

“I didn’t see it because I was facing the other way,” she continued.

“[My husband] said it almost looked like a scarf — it was wrapped around his neck and bod,” but luckily, her midwife “got [the umbilical cord] off really quickly.”

Thankfully, DJ is perfectly healthy!

“Then he was good to go,” she added. “‘[He] took his first breath and then [her husband] handed him to me.”
