Sun, 06 May 2018 at 3:58 pm

Justin Bieber's Lamborghini Gets Graffiti Artwork

Justin Bieber's Lamborghini Gets Graffiti Artwork

Justin Bieber‘s turquoise Lamborghini has received a new look.

The 23-year-old musician drove his car around town on Saturday (May 5) in Los Angeles.

Justin‘s car featured the phrase “cash only” spray painted on both doors, which is believed to have been done by his pal Joe Termini, who uses the phrase often in his artwork.

Justin wore red shorts and pink shoes while going for a hike by himself that day. He then drove his car through the drive thru at In-N-Out Burger for a bite to eat.
justin bieber lamborghini gets graffiti artwork 01
justin bieber lamborghini gets graffiti artwork 02
justin bieber lamborghini gets graffiti artwork 03
justin bieber lamborghini gets graffiti artwork 04
justin bieber lamborghini gets graffiti artwork 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
