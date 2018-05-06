Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 1:36 pm

Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, & Ashley Graham Help Harry Josh Pro Tools Celebrate 5th Anniversary! (Exclusive)

Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, & Ashley Graham Help Harry Josh Pro Tools Celebrate 5th Anniversary! (Exclusive)

Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Ashley Graham hit the carpet at the Harry Josh Pro Tools 5th Anniversary Celebration during a Pre-Met Gal Party at the Public Hotel on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.

The models helped celebrate the 5-year-anniversary of Harry Josh Pro Tools, the popular hairdresser’s professional line of hair styling tools that has reached cult status in recent years.

Some of the other gorgeous models in attendance included Jasmine Sanders, Amber Valletta, Riley Montana, Grace Elizabeth, and Amilna Estevao.

Guests enjoyed tequila cocktails from Casamigos while dancing into the night at the luxurious hotel. Harry has been hosting his epic annual Pre-Met Ball parties on-and-off since 2005! Despite all of the other parties in town on Saturday evening, the dance floor was packed all night long with some of the hottest stars set to attend the Met Gala.

Photos: Michael Stewart, Shareif Ziyadat
Posted to: 2018 Harry Josh Pre-Met Gala Party, Amber Valletta, Amilna Estevao, Ashley Graham, Grace Elizabeth, Jasmine Sanders, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Riley Montana

