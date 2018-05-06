Kate Bosworth & Taylor Hill Hug It Out at Harry Josh Pro Tools' 5th Anniversary Party!
Kate Bosworth and Taylor Hill are feeling the love at the Harry Josh Pro Tools 5th Anniversary Celebration during a Pre-Met Gala Party at the Public Hotel on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.
Also seen hanging out at the star-studded event were Becki Newton and Chris D, as well as Princess Beatrice, Alison Wright and Jill & Kate.
Guests enjoyed specialty Casamigos cocktails at the event before hitting the dance floor, which was packed all throughout the night.
If you don’t know, Harry has been hosting his star-studded Pre-MET Ball parties on-and-off since 2005.
