Sun, 06 May 2018 at 4:10 pm
Ken Jeong Helped Woman Having Seizure at His Comedy Show
- Ken Jeong came to the rescue at his comedy show – TMZ
- Find out who Kylie Jenner reunited with this weekend – Just Jared Jr
- Will Sandra Bullock make a return to the Met Gala? – Lainey Gossip
- Bill Murray revealed the gender of this couple’s baby – DListed
- How did Donald Glover‘s SNL episode hold up? – TooFab
- Colton Haynes has released his new song – Towleroad
- Everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season 2 – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook