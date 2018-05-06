Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 4:10 pm

Ken Jeong Helped Woman Having Seizure at His Comedy Show

Ken Jeong Helped Woman Having Seizure at His Comedy Show
  • Ken Jeong came to the rescue at his comedy show – TMZ
  • Find out who Kylie Jenner reunited with this weekend – Just Jared Jr
  • Will Sandra Bullock make a return to the Met Gala? – Lainey Gossip
  • Bill Murray revealed the gender of this couple’s baby – DListed
  • How did Donald Glover‘s SNL episode hold up? – TooFab
  • Colton Haynes has released his new song – Towleroad
  • Everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season 2 – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Ken Jeong, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr