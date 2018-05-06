Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says Kacey Musgraves 'Is Literally My Fave'

Kendall Jenner wears head to toe white while leaving her hotel on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model was greeted by a multitude of fans as she exited the building.

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall responded to a Twitter user that said she blurred Kacey Musgraves out of a recent photo.

“yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my fuckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her! 🌹❤️,” Kendall said. Check out the photo below!

Photos: BackGrid USA
