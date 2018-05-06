Top Stories
Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

http://cdn02.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/headlines/2018/05/american-idol-top-contestants-announced.jpg

http://cdn02.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/headlines/2018/05/american-idol-top-contestants-announced.jpg

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 11:19 pm

Kesha Goes for a Colorful Look While Heading Out of LA!

Kesha Goes for a Colorful Look While Heading Out of LA!

Kesha is truly a rainbow!

The 31-year-old “Praying” superstar was spotted heading into LAX airport on Saturday (May 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

Kesha looked colorful in her bright pink and purple ensemble as she entered into the terminal alongside her security.

Kesha recently opened up about her career and her personal life in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which aired on Sunday (May 6).

She spoke out about being an outcast, her rehab experience and her ongoing legal dispute with Dr. Luke.
Just Jared on Facebook
kesha lax may 2018 01
kesha lax may 2018 02
kesha lax may 2018 03
kesha lax may 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr