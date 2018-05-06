Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian was photographed supporting Tristan Thompson at his NBA playoff game on Saturday (May 5).

The 33-year-old reality star showed up at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio escorted by security. Fans are speculating that this is a definite sign that Khloe is mending things with Tristan after it was discovered that he cheated on her.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed True, their baby girl, just 24 days ago. True was born just days after it was discovered that Tristan had allegedly been cheating.

Khloe and Tristan were also seen out together another time this weekend.

See the photo of Khloe at the game supporting Tristan over at TMZ.