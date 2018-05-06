Top Stories
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Step Out For Sunday Funday

Kylie Jenner steps out in purple heels on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 20-year-old reality star was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott and BFF Jordyn Woods.

The night before, Kylie wore an all black Alexander Wang outfit while going out for the night.

The trio are in town for the 2018 Met Gala, which will be held on Monday (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, and we can’t wait to see what everyone brings to the red carpet!
