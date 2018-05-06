Kylie Jenner Wears Form Fitting Outfit For Night Out Ahead of Met Gala

Kylie Jenner steps out in an all black outfit while heading into the Mercer Hotel on Saturday night (May 5) in New York City.

The 20-year-old wore an Alexander Wang top and leggings with mesh heels.

Kylie‘s older sister Kendall was also seen going out that night. She changed up her daytime look by swapping her lace top for a crop and an oversized jacket and sparkly silver booties.

Earlier in the day, the youngest Jenners were seen out and about in the city ahead of the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (May 7).