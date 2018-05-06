Lindsay Lohan Goes Cozy in a Barbie Sweatshirt at JFK Airport

Lindsay Lohan makes her way through JFK Airport as she heads towards her flight out of town on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress went cozy in a chic bright pink “Barbie” hoodie, sunglasses, and black leggings as she arrived for her flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Earlier this week, Lindsay was spotted soaking up the warm weather while grabbing lunch outside in NYC with a handsome male friend.

FYI: Lindsay is wearing a Moschino hoodie and Chanel flats.