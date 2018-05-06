Natasha Lyonne & Fred Armisen Couple Up for 'Show Dogs' Premiere

Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne make a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of her new movie Show Dogs on Saturday afternoon (May 5) in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old Orange is the New Black actress looked pretty in a yellow and black dress while the 51-year-old Portlandia actor went handsome in a emerald green suit.

Joining the couple at the premiere included Natasha‘s costar Will Arnett along with Adina Porter, Beverley Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron with their kids Kenzie, 5, and Hutton, 3, Ioan Gruffudd and wife Alice and their daughters Ella, 8, and Elsie, 4, along with Jon Cryer.

Show Dogs hits theaters on May 18.

