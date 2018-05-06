Nick Jonas' Future Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner Finally Saw Him Perform For The First Time

Nick Jonas wears an all black and white outfit while leaving dinner on Friday night (May 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The next day, the 25-year-old entertainer headed to Florida for SunFest, where he was a performer, alongside brother Joe and his band DNCE.

Right before Nick went on stage, he started a live video on his Instagram Story where Joe‘s fiancee Sophie Turner revealed in the background that that was her first Nick Jonas concert she was about to witness.

Nick also brought out Joe during his set and the brothers performed the Jonas Brothers song “Lovebug” together. Check it out on