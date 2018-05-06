Paris Jackson, Jared Leto, & More Celebrate Gucci's New Store in Soho!

Paris Jackson stops by the Gucci Wooster store opening celebration for the brand’s first ever presence in SoHo, New York at 63 Wooster Street, on Saturday night (May 5) in New York City.

Other celebs seen enjoying the party were Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, who also brought along her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Also in attendance to celebrate were A$AP Rocky, Asia Chow, Alexa Chung, Janet Mock, Petra Collins, Shaun Ross, and Ezra Miller with his band mates from Sons of an Illustrious Father, Lilah Larson and Josh Aubin.

