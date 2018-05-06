Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 6:00 pm

Pregnant Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Dinner at Mastro's in Beverly Hills

Pregnant Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Dinner at Mastro's in Beverly Hills

Cardi B is glowing!

The very pregnant 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rap superstar showed off her baby bump after grabbing a meal over the weekend at Mastro’s on Saturday night (May 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Cardi looked super chic in a little black dress and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels while exiting the steakhouse alongside friends on her Saturday night out.

Cardi amusingly revealed one annoying thing about her baby: “My baby be moving Soo much and then when i take out my camera to record it will stop😤😤😤🙄🙄🙄 😑😑😑,” she tweeted.
cardi b pregnant may 2018 la 00y
cardi b pregnant may 2018 la 01
cardi b pregnant may 2018 la 02
cardi b pregnant may 2018 la 03
cardi b pregnant may 2018 la 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Cardi B, Pregnant Celebrities

