Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won't Be Going on Their Honeymoon Right Away - Here's Why

A Palace spokesperson spoke out about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be going on their honeymoon right away.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said to reporters. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

The couple are going to be wed on May 19.