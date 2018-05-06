Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 12:09 pm

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won't Be Going on Their Honeymoon Right Away - Here's Why

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won't Be Going on Their Honeymoon Right Away - Here's Why

A Palace spokesperson spoke out about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be going on their honeymoon right away.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said to reporters. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

And if you missed it, be sure to find out where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be going on their honeymoon!

The couple are going to be wed on May 19.
Photos: Getty
