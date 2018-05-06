RHONJ's Danielle Staub Marries Marty Caffrey!

Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 12:42 am

Danielle Staub is a married woman!

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Marty Caffrey in a private ceremony at the Luna Beach Club on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island, People reports.

Danielle’s co-stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were a part of the bridal party while Teresa Giudice served as a Maid of Honor along with Danielle‘s daughters Christine, 24, and Jillian, 19.

Danielle and Marty have been dating since April 2016 before he popped the question during season 8 of RHONJ.

Bravo film crews were on hand in the Bahamas – so it looks like Danielle‘s wedding will be aired during the next season of the hit reality show!
Photos: Getty
