Sun, 06 May 2018 at 11:15 am

Rihanna Works It at Gucci's Private Event to Celebrate Store Opening

Rihanna Works It at Gucci's Private Event to Celebrate Store Opening

Rihanna looks flawless at a private event to celebrate Gucci Wooster, the brand’s first ever presence in SoHo, New York at 63 Wooster Street, on Saturday night (May 5) in New York City.

During the event, 3D screens played a preview of an original film and prelude about house music in New York in the late 1980s. The movie was produced in collaboration with Frieze and directed by Wu Tsang and Adam Csoka Keller.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Guests ate from iconic Soho restaurants including Rubirosa, The Odeon, Nom Wah Tea Parlor and Indochine.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Gucci.
Credit: Courtesy of BFA for Gucci
Posted to: Francois Henri Pinault, Rihanna

