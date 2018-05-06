Rita Ora & Deepika Padukone Party at Harry Josh Pro Tools' Pre-Met Gala Party!

Rita Ora steps out in style at the Harry Josh Pro Tools 5th Anniversary Celebration during a Pre-Met Gal Party at the Public Hotel on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.

Also seen at the star-studded event were actress Deepika Padukone, model Teyana Taylor with her hubby, NBA star Iman Shumpert, writer and TV personality Janet Mock, and entertainer Lizzo, who came to the party after opening for Haim at Radio City Music Hall earlier that evening!

Specialty Casamigos cocktails were served throughout the evening as guests enjoyed mingling and dancing the night away. If you don’t know, Harry Josh‘s party has been an annual pre-Met Gala tradition since 2005!

