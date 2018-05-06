Ryan Reynolds Performs on Rome's 'DWTS'!

Ryan Reynolds…on Dancing with the Stars!?

The 41-year-old actor made an appearance on Ballando Con Le Stelle (aka Dancing with the Stars) on Saturday (May 5) in Rome, Italy, where he showed off his dancing skills!

Ryan and pro dancer Samantha Togni performed on the Italian reality TV show together. Josh Brolin, Ryan‘s Deadpool 2 co-star, also danced on the show!

“I made a wish come true last night. Ryan has always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars Rome with an incredibly handsome curmudgeon. Well, last night I made his dream a reality. It was good for me too. Deadpool 2 was a difficult process for us: there was a lot of strife between us, a lot of hatred and baggage. We let it go for just a night – one night – and what a night it was,” Josh posted on Instagram.