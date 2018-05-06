Sam Heughan Is All Smiles at Harry Josh Pro Tools' 5th Anniversary Party!

Outlander star Sam Heughan flashes his winning smile at the Harry Josh Pro Tools 5th Anniversary Celebration during a Pre-Met Gal Party at the Public Hotel on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.

Also seen hanging out at the star-studded party was Justin Theroux, who posed for photos inside with a pal.

At the big event, guests enjoyed specialty Casamigos cocktails before hitting the dance floor, which was rocking all night!

If you don’t know, Harry has been hosting his star-studded Pre-MET Ball parties on-and-off since 2005.

You should give @HarryJoshProTools a follow on Instagram. Harry has made waves with his professional line of hair styling tools that has reached cult status in recent years!