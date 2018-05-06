Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 8:45 am

'Saturday Night Live' Takes On Kanye West's Pro-Trump Tweets with 'A Quiet Place' Parody (Video)

'Saturday Night Live' Takes On Kanye West's Pro-Trump Tweets with 'A Quiet Place' Parody (Video)

Saturday Night Live tackled Kanye West‘s pro-Trump tweets in a hilarious way!

The show parodied John Krasinski and Emily Blunt‘s movie, A Quiet Place, and turned it into “A Kanye Place.”

In the parody, Donald Glover points out to his group of friends that Kanye said he would have voted for Trump, but the catch is that they can’t make a sound or they risk being attacked by the monsters.

Later, they point out that Kanye was in attendance at Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower. In a particularly funny moment, Donald says, “Guess who was at the baby shower…Jesse. Tyler. Ferguson.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: A Quiet Place, Kanye West, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr