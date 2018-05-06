'Saturday Night Live' Takes On Kanye West's Pro-Trump Tweets with 'A Quiet Place' Parody (Video)

Saturday Night Live tackled Kanye West‘s pro-Trump tweets in a hilarious way!

The show parodied John Krasinski and Emily Blunt‘s movie, A Quiet Place, and turned it into “A Kanye Place.”

In the parody, Donald Glover points out to his group of friends that Kanye said he would have voted for Trump, but the catch is that they can’t make a sound or they risk being attacked by the monsters.

Later, they point out that Kanye was in attendance at Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower. In a particularly funny moment, Donald says, “Guess who was at the baby shower…Jesse. Tyler. Ferguson.”