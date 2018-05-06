Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 8:33 pm

Selena Gomez, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd See 'Harry Clarke' & Grab Lunch Together in NYC!

Selena Gomez, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd See 'Harry Clarke' & Grab Lunch Together in NYC!

Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux are all hanging out!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” pop superstar joined the 49-year-old Ant-Man actor and the 46-year-old Leftovers star for lunch after watching the play Harry Clarke in the West Village on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

Paul was joined by his wife Julie Yaeger, while Justin was accompanied by rumored new girlfriend Petra Collins. Rooney Mara was also in attendance to see the play with the group of friends.

This is a big reunion, and Selena looked so happy to see everyone! Selena and Paul co-starred in The Fundamentals of Caring back in 2016. Petra and Selena have frequently worked together on creative projects, and are also friends.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Julie Yaeger, Justin Theroux, Paul Rudd, Petra Collins, Rooney Mara, Selena Gomez

