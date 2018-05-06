Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 12:20 pm

Sex & the City's Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child, a Baby Boy! (Report)

Sex & the City's Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child, a Baby Boy! (Report)

Kristin Davis has welcomed her second child through adoption!

The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress reportedly adopted a baby boy, celeb journalist Marc Malkin revealed on his Facebook page. We’ve reached out to Kristin‘s rep for a comment.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristin Davis

Kristin previously adopted a daughter named Gemma Rose back in 2011 who is now 7 years old. Congratulations to Kristin on the wonderful news!

Kristin has not made a comment just yet about the new arrival. We’ll update when we know more information!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Kristin Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr