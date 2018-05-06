Sex & the City's Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child, a Baby Boy! (Report)
Kristin Davis has welcomed her second child through adoption!
The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress reportedly adopted a baby boy, celeb journalist Marc Malkin revealed on his Facebook page. We’ve reached out to Kristin‘s rep for a comment.
Kristin previously adopted a daughter named Gemma Rose back in 2011 who is now 7 years old. Congratulations to Kristin on the wonderful news!
Kristin has not made a comment just yet about the new arrival. We’ll update when we know more information!