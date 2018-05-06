Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Blac Chyna's Club Appearance Booking Fees Have Dropped

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 2:25 am

Stormy Daniels Makes Surprise Cameo on 'SNL' to Mock Trump - Watch!

Stormy Daniels Makes Surprise Cameo on 'SNL' to Mock Trump - Watch!

Saturday Night Live kicks off tonight’s episode (May 5) with an extremely political cold open!

Ben Stiller reprised his role as Donald Trump‘s (hey Alec Baldwin!) lawyer Michael Cohen to chat on the phone with the president while the FBI wire taps in.

During his phone call, Ben as Michael chatted to Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), and Jared Kushner (Jimmy Fallon).

Rounding out Michael‘s call was the real life Stormy Daniels – who stopped by the show to mock her lawsuit and tryst with the president.

Watch below!
Photos: NBC
