Taylor Swift Invites 2,000 Foster Kids & Families To Final 'Reputation Tour' Dress Rehearsal

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 2:48 pm

Taylor Swift did an amazing thing this weekend for her fans!

The 28-year-old songstress invited 2,000 foster kids and families to a final dress rehearsal for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Taylor treated the fans to a full run through of the show, plus took time to meet and greet everyone who came, took pictures and gave autographs, and even bought pizza for everyone!

“I have to say too that @taylorswift13 not only sang for two hours but tried to give every single person hugs with big smiles. Crazy how genuinely she cares for everyone and it shows. #reputationtour,” one fan named Ken wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Taylor also took the time to go visit an eight-year-old fan who is in the hospital after suffering third degree burns.
Photos: Twitter
    I'm not a fan of hers but she does nice things for her fans.