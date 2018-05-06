Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy in NYC!

Taylor Swift Shows Off Confetti For Her 'Reputation Tour'!

Taylor Swift is giving another update just days before she kicks off her Reputation Tour!

The 28-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram Story (May 5) to show off what her the confetti that will be dropped at her shows will look like.

Taylor showed off the confetti which are tiny little designs of a newspaper that has “reputation,” “T Swift,” and “Swift” written on it – before demonstrating how it should flutter in the audience!

Taylor‘s Reputation Tour kicks off on Tuesday night in Arizona!

