Sun, 06 May 2018 at 9:28 am

'The Good Place' Creator Says They'll Never Kill Off This One Character

'The Good Place' Creator Says They'll Never Kill Off This One Character

Kristen Bell and Ted Danson pose for photos at The Good Place For Your Consideration Screening and Q&A at Universal Studios Backlot on Friday (May 4) in Universal City, Calif.

Also seen at the event were co-stars Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, ‎William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, and Marc Evan Jackson.

At the event, creator Michael Schur revealed he’ll never kill off the character Derek on the show, played by Jason Mantzoukas.

“Without saying anything about whether or not we have even considered bringing Derek back, the original conception was at the end of the episode, we were going to get rid of him. Janet was going to blink and he was going to disappear,” Michael said. “Then we were like, ‘Wait a second. Maybe she should stash him in her void somewhere so we can bring Mantzoukas back.’ Because I think Jason Mantzoukas is one of the 12 funniest human beings who’s ever lived on the planet.”

“We kept saying ‘We can’t kill him. He can’t disappear.’ We will always just stash Derek somewhere so that he always at least has the possibility of coming back, because I love him so much,” he added.
