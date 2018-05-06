The Rock Provides 'TMI' Response to DJ Khaled's Thoughts on Oral Sex

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has offered up a very memorable response to DJ Khaled‘s statements on refusing to give oral sex to women.

If you missed it, DJ Khaled went on the radio and said that he would never give oral sex to a woman, although he thinks it is not okay for a woman to refuse to give oral sex to her man.

The Rock took to Twitter to respond to a headline that read, “DJ Khaled says he doesn’t perform oral sex, but expects it from his wife because he’s the king: ‘Different rules for men.’”

See his response below!