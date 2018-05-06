Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 1:54 pm

Tia Mowry Welcomes Baby Girl with Cory Hardrict!

Tia Mowry Welcomes Baby Girl with Cory Hardrict!

Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict have welcomed their second child together – a baby girl!

The 39-year-old Sister, Sister alum announced the news on her Instagram account, writing, “Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven.”

Tia and Cory are already parents to a 6-year-old son named Cree. Congrats to the happy family on the wonderful new addition!

See the photo Tia posted below…

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

