Vanessa Hudgens Is Bummed She Can't Attend Every Night of Austin Butler's Play

Vanessa Hudgens goes casual while heading to set of her film Second Act on Saturday (May 5) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress was on set to film some new scenes for the romantic comedy.

That day, Vanessa shared how proud she was of her boyfriend Austin Butler on making his Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh.

“Still over the moon proud of @austinbutler bummed my schedule doesn’t let me go to every single show cause I would. Lol,” she captioned a photo with Austin, his sister Ashley and their dad.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
