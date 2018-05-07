2 Chainz Proposes to Wife Kesha at Met Gala 2018!
2 Chainz creates a show stopping moment at the 2018 Met Gala – he just popped the question to Kesha Ward – who already happens to be his wife!
While walking the red carpet together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City, the 40-year-old rapper shocked Kesha by getting down on one knee and proposing to her with a new ring.
2 Chainz and Kesha married back in 2013 and have three kids together.
This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
FYI: 2 Chainz is wearing a Versace tux.
Congrats 2 Chainz and Kesha!