Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:53 pm

2 Chainz Proposes to Wife Kesha at Met Gala 2018!

2 Chainz Proposes to Wife Kesha at Met Gala 2018!

2 Chainz creates a show stopping moment at the 2018 Met Gala – he just popped the question to Kesha Ward – who already happens to be his wife!

While walking the red carpet together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City, the 40-year-old rapper shocked Kesha by getting down on one knee and proposing to her with a new ring.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of 2 Chainz

2 Chainz and Kesha married back in 2013 and have three kids together.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: 2 Chainz is wearing a Versace tux.

Congrats 2 Chainz and Kesha!
Just Jared on Facebook
2 chainz proposes at met gala 01
2 chainz proposes at met gala 02
2 chainz proposes at met gala 03
2 chainz proposes at met gala 04
5
6
GettyImages 955755296
GettyImages 955755300
GettyImages 955755312

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2 Chainz, 2018 Met Gala, Engaged, Kesha Ward, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr