Abbi Jacobson Lands Comedy Central First-Look Deal with IIana Glazer!

Abbi Jacobson happily poses alongside Marisa Tomei while attending an Equity and Allies – The Role of Men in Hollywood at Comedy Central discussion on Sunday (May 6) in Los Angeles.

This is Abbi‘s first official appearance since announcing that she and co-star Ilana Glazer will be coming back for a fifth and final season of Broad City.

“Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost ten years, since we started as a web-series,” Glazer and Jacobson said in a statement. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City‘s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways.”

Abbi and Ilana have also confirmed that they’ve signed a first-look television deal with Comedy Central parent company Viacom, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and they have three projects in development.