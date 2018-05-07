Adam Lambert Announces Limited Run of Vegas Dates with Queen on 'Kelly and Ryan'!

Adam Lambert stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning (May 7) and made a major announcement!

The 36-year-old entertainer revealed that he and legendary classic rock group Queen are set to take over the Park MGM in Las Vegas for a limited 10-day engagement.

“It’s for three weeks and we’re so excited,” Adam told Kelly and Ryan. “This is something different. We’re calling it ‘The Crown Jewels’”

Shows will be held September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. One of their performance dates, Saturday, Sept. 8, lands on Queen Day in Las Vegas, which former Mayor Oscar Goodman declared in 2004.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 11 at 7am EST via Ticketmaster. Watch Adam‘s announcement below…



