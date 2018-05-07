Alicia Vikander Shimmers on the Met Gala Red Carpet!
Alicia Vikander looked elegant while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!
The 29-year-old actress stepped out in a shimmering gown on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander
Alicia‘s gown sparkled with silver and black beading. She accessorized long black leather gloves and a headband.
Ahead of the event, Louis Vuitton gave a sneak peek at Alicia‘s outfit in a video on their Instagram.
Check it out below…
FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.