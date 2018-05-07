Alicia Vikander Shimmers on the Met Gala Red Carpet!

Alicia Vikander looked elegant while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 29-year-old actress stepped out in a shimmering gown on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Alicia‘s gown sparkled with silver and black beading. She accessorized long black leather gloves and a headband.

Ahead of the event, Louis Vuitton gave a sneak peek at Alicia‘s outfit in a video on their Instagram.

A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on May 7, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.