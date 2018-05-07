Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:41 pm

Alicia Vikander Shimmers on the Met Gala Red Carpet!

Alicia Vikander looked elegant while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 29-year-old actress stepped out in a shimmering gown on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Alicia‘s gown sparkled with silver and black beading. She accessorized long black leather gloves and a headband.

Ahead of the event, Louis Vuitton gave a sneak peek at Alicia‘s outfit in a video on their Instagram.

Check it out below…

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.
