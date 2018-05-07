Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 12:25 pm

Alison Brie, Krysten Ritter & More Step Out for Netflix's FYSEE Kick-Off Celebration!

Alison Brie, Krysten Ritter and Logan Browning strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off Celebration held at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on Monday (May 6) in Los Angeles.

Alison, 35, was joined by her GLOW co-stars Kia Stevens, Shakira Barrera, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Rebekka Johnson, Britney Young and Kimmy Gatewood, as well as Logan‘s Dear White People cast mates Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P. Bell, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Marque Richardson and DeRon Horton.

Also in attendance in support of their shows were Orange Is The New Black stars Danielle Brooks, Lea DeLaria, Taryn Manning, Natasha Lyonne and boyfriend Fred Armisen, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, Love‘s Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale, Big Mouth‘s Nick Kroll, Lost In Space‘s Mina Sundwall, comedians Ali Wong and Dave Chappelle, Santa Clarita Diet‘s Liv Hewson, Stranger ThingsNoah Schnapp, One Day at A Time‘s Isabella Gomez, Luke Cage‘s Alfre Woodard, 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, Ajiona Alexus, Timothy Granaderos, Chelsea Alden and Anne Winters, Seven SecondsRegina King and The Crown‘s Jodi Balfour.

FYI: Mina is wearing a Veronica Beard dress and Casadei heels.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi, David Livingston; Photos: Getty
