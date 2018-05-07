Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:00 pm

Amal Clooney Stuns on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet with Husband George Clooney By Her Side!

Amal Clooney Stuns on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet with Husband George Clooney By Her Side!

Amal Clooney has arrived as one of the hosts of the 2018 Met Gala – and she has George Clooney by her side!

The power couple were one of the first on the red carpet at the annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Amal, Rihanna, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Amal is wearing Richard Quinn.
