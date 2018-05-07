Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:55 pm

Amanda Seyfried & Husband Thomas Sadoski Make One Chic Couple at Met Gala 2018

Amanda Seyfriend and her husband Thomas Sadoski step out on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Amanda posted a sweet little message for her hubby – she made him her Man Crush Monday on Instagram!

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Amanda is wearing Prada.
Photos: Getty
