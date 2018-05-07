Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:23 pm

Amber Heard Is Radiant in Red at Met Gala 2018!

Amber Heard Is Radiant in Red at Met Gala 2018!

Amber Heard looked stunning while stepping out at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 32-year-old actress was radiant in red on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

Amber accessorized with an ornate headpiece and gold detailing in her hair.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Amber is wearing a Carolina Herrera gown, Brian Atwood shoes and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

