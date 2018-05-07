Anna Wintour Banned This Celebrity From Met Gala

There is one celebrity who Anna Wintour would never invite back to the Met Gala.

The Vogue editor-in-chief and host of the annual event revealed the information during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year.

“Anna, you famously host the celebrated Met Gala that takes place in Manhattan each year. Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket. Everyone from Beyoncé to George Clooney attends. So my question is: Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” James asked.

Anna immediately replied, “Donald Trump.”

