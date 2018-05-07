Top Stories
Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

Is Beyonce Attending Met Gala 2018?

Is Beyonce Attending Met Gala 2018?

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 1:46 pm

Anna Wintour Banned This Celebrity From Met Gala

Anna Wintour Banned This Celebrity From Met Gala

There is one celebrity who Anna Wintour would never invite back to the Met Gala.

The Vogue editor-in-chief and host of the annual event revealed the information during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year.

Anna, you famously host the celebrated Met Gala that takes place in Manhattan each year. Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket. Everyone from Beyoncé to George Clooney attends. So my question is: Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” James asked.

Anna immediately replied, “Donald Trump.”

Donald and Melania Trump attended fashion’s biggest night numerous times over the years. See photos in the gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
donald trump met gala looks 01
donald trump met gala looks 02
donald trump met gala looks 03
donald trump met gala looks 04
donald trump met gala looks 05
donald trump met gala looks 06
donald trump met gala looks 07
donald trump met gala looks 08
donald trump met gala looks 09
donald trump met gala looks 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Wintour, Donald Trump, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr
  • lulubelle

    since putting Ktrash on the cover of vogue all she gets now are reality “stars” and pseudo celebs.

  • Drew

    You might want to check your facts here before sounding like a completely uninformed moron.

  • cuzjcacjo

    of course she’d ban trump, she slept with weinstein and his wife