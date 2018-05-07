Top Stories
Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Anna Wintour & Donatella Versace Attend Met Gala's Press Preview

Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace attend a press preview for the Met Gala on Monday afternoon (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Vogue editor-in-chief and the legendary fashion designer are two of the co-chairs hosting the annual gala. The theme this year is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

Both of the ladies will be hitting the red carpet in a matter of hours, so stay tuned for all of the photos!

Find out the one celeb that Anna has banned from ever attending the Met Gala again.

10+ pictures inside from the press preview…

