Anna Wintour & Donatella Versace Attend Met Gala's Press Preview

Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace attend a press preview for the Met Gala on Monday afternoon (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Vogue editor-in-chief and the legendary fashion designer are two of the co-chairs hosting the annual gala. The theme this year is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

Both of the ladies will be hitting the red carpet in a matter of hours, so stay tuned for all of the photos!

