Anna Wintour Looks Chic in Chanel at Met Gala 2018

Anna Wintour is looking regal and chic at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Vogue editor-in-chief and co-host of the gala looked radiant and glamorous as she hit the red carpet in her outfit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Wintour

FYI: Anna is wearing a custom Chanel dress.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace and Anna.