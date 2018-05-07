Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:12 pm

Anna Wintour Looks Chic in Chanel at Met Gala 2018

Anna Wintour Looks Chic in Chanel at Met Gala 2018

Anna Wintour is looking regal and chic at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Vogue editor-in-chief and co-host of the gala looked radiant and glamorous as she hit the red carpet in her outfit.

FYI: Anna is wearing a custom Chanel dress.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace and Anna.
Photos: Getty Images
