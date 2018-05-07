Anna Wintour's Children Bee & Charlie Shaffer Attend Met Gala 2018

Anna Wintour‘s kids Bee and Charlie Shaffer have arrived at the 2018 Met Gala!

Bee, 30, and Charlie, 33, stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Bee was joined by her fiance, the late Vogue Italia editor’s son Francesco Carrozzini, and Charlie brought along his wife Elizabeth Cordry.

Bee looked stunning in a red one-shoulder gown with ruffle details, a dark red clutch with a cross on it, red lipstick, and drop earrings.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Amal Clooney, Rihanna, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Bee is wearing Valentino haute couture.

