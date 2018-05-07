Ariana Grande Is a Michelangelo Masterpiece at Met Gala 2018!

Ariana Grande is actual art at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” crooner wore a stunning Vera Wang gown featuring Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling panting at the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.