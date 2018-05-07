'Arrested Development' Season 5 Trailer, Release Date Revealed - Watch Now!

The first trailer for season five of Arrested Development is here!

The whole cast is back together for the trailer including characters Tobias (David Cross), Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), Buster (Tony Hale), Michael (Jason Bateman), George Sr (Jeffrey Tambor), and George-Michael Bluth (Michael Cera) among others.

The fifth season will debut on May 29 on Netflix – so get ready to do some binge-watching! By the looks of the trailer, we’re in for a huge fifth season.

Check out the very first trailer for Arrested Development season five below…