Ashley Graham Works the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet, Is Rendered Speechless By Rihanna!

Ashley Graham is working the red carpet!

The 30-year-old model arrived in style for the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

While doing an interview with GMA, Ashley saw Rihanna on the red carpet and she was rendered speechless!

“I’m never speechless and I’m speechless right now!” Ashley told reporters. Watch the cute moment go down below.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Ashley is wearing Prabal Gurung with Tasaki jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.